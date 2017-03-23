Dog pulled from California fire reviv...

Dog pulled from California fire revived after 20 minutes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KFMB-TV San Diego

California firefighters who spent 20 minutes performing mouth-to-snout resuscitation on a dog they rescued from a burning apartment are being hailed as heroes. The dog's owner, 35-year-old Crystal Lamirande, had just returned to her Santa Monica apartment Tuesday when a neighbor yelled there was a fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFMB-TV San Diego.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 2 min District 1 239,334
Pyramid Schemes Exposed. 2 hr pattyboiman1 1
News Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec... Wed guest 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Logic 101 26
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Bbzzoo 63,543
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Tue Liberals are dumb 16,064
News Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on Mar 21 07 Mustang 12
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,208 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC