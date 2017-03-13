Dense fog threatens Southern Californ...

Dense fog threatens Southern California roads and airports

11 hrs ago Read more: Inland Valley Daily Bulletin

Dense fog once again blanketed parts of the Southland today, threatening to bring about what the National Weather Service called “significant air and roadway travel impacts,” including during the morning commute. The NWS blamed “a very shallow marine layer and weak low-level flow” for the “dense fog” that appeared early today in portions of Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, Orange and San Diego counties.

