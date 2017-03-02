Court: Officials' emails on private accounts are public
The public has a right to access emails and text messages about government business on the private phones and accounts of state and local officials and employees, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday. In a unanimous decision, the court said those communications were subject to disclosure under the California Public Records Act and not shielded because they were sent or received in personal accounts.
