Coroner identifies 2 adults, 2 children killed in California
The Sacramento County coroner's office on Sunday confirmed the victims as 45-year-old Angelique Vasquez; her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Vasquez; her 11-year-old son, Alvin Vasquez; and 21-year-old Ashley Coleman. The victims were found in a single-story home Thursday.
