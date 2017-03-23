Coroner identifies 2 adults, 2 childr...

Coroner identifies 2 adults, 2 children killed in California

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

The Sacramento County coroner's office on Sunday confirmed the victims as 45-year-old Angelique Vasquez; her 14-year-old daughter, Mia Vasquez; her 11-year-old son, Alvin Vasquez; and 21-year-old Ashley Coleman. The victims were found in a single-story home Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 49 min Henry 59
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 239,545
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 3 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,569
News Brown Swipes Trump for Border Wall, Says Califo... 3 hr Solarman 1
Need your laughter 6 hr Golden child 1
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) 12 hr Ice Man 30
Pyramid Schemes Exposed. Mar 24 pattyboiman1 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,088 • Total comments across all topics: 279,842,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC