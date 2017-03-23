Casey Wilson pregnant with second child

The 36-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Penny Hartz in the ABC comedy series 'Happy Endings' - announced the happy news on her joint podcast with comedienne Danielle Schneider called 'Bitch Sesh' on Wednesday . Although she can't wait to welcome her second bundle of joy into the world, Casey - who is currently in her second trimester - opened up about suffering with really bad morning sickness throughout her pregnancy so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.