Casey Wilson pregnant with second child
The 36-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Penny Hartz in the ABC comedy series 'Happy Endings' - announced the happy news on her joint podcast with comedienne Danielle Schneider called 'Bitch Sesh' on Wednesday . Although she can't wait to welcome her second bundle of joy into the world, Casey - who is currently in her second trimester - opened up about suffering with really bad morning sickness throughout her pregnancy so far.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|15 min
|tuffet
|239,263
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|22 hr
|guest
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Logic 101
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|Mar 21
|07 Mustang
|12
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|Mar 21
|Manasah
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC