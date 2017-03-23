Casey Wilson pregnant with second child

Casey Wilson pregnant with second child

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Watauga Democrat

The 36-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Penny Hartz in the ABC comedy series 'Happy Endings' - announced the happy news on her joint podcast with comedienne Danielle Schneider called 'Bitch Sesh' on Wednesday . Although she can't wait to welcome her second bundle of joy into the world, Casey - who is currently in her second trimester - opened up about suffering with really bad morning sickness throughout her pregnancy so far.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 15 min tuffet 239,263
News Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec... 22 hr guest 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) Wed Logic 101 26
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Wed Bbzzoo 63,543
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Tue Liberals are dumb 16,064
News Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on Mar 21 07 Mustang 12
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... Mar 21 Manasah 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,708 • Total comments across all topics: 279,768,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC