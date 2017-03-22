Cancer deaths linked to breast implants
The US Food and Drug Administration has reported nine deaths from a rare form of cancer that is associated with breast implants. U.S. officials say concerns over screening procedures at some airports in the Middle East and Africa will require passengers to check in almost all electronic devices larger than a smartphone, rather than carry them into the cabin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|3 min
|Just Think
|239,217
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|18 min
|Logic 101
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|10 hr
|USA lady
|4
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|Tue
|07 Mustang
|12
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|Tue
|Manasah
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC