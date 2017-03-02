Calls grow for Sessions to withdraw f...

Calls grow for Sessions to withdraw from Russia probe

A growing number of Republicans joined Democratic leaders Thursday in calling for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to step aside from an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election. Top Democrats demanded that Sessions go further and resign as the nation's top law enforcement officer after the revelation that he had twice talked with Moscow's U.S. envoy during the campaign.

