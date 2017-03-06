California's reservoirs are filled with gunk, and it's crowding out room to store water
For the first time in almost two decades, water was released in February 2017 from the topmost gates of the Shasta Dam. For the first time in almost two decades, water was released in February 2017 from the topmost gates of the Shasta Dam.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|19 min
|Dr Guru
|238,221
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Rodney King
|17
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|3 hr
|Too Funny
|63,457
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|17 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Obama has fingers in the WIRETAPPING OF trump t...
|20 hr
|24andthereissomuc...
|2
|funeral
|Sat
|kyman
|1
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|Sat
|Swimmer101
|29
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC