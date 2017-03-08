California's raisin farmers are strug...

California's raisin farmers are struggling

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WNED

If you drive north on Highway 5 from Los Angeles, in about an hour you're going to start seeing a lot of farmland. About halfway between LA and San Francisco, you'll run into Selma, California, population 24,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 36 min JRB 238,445
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 4 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,478
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 6 hr Just Think 61,387
News Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif... 7 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... 9 hr Pro Trump 3
funeral Mon 3somerdating 2
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) Mar 6 Rodney King 17
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 279,410,322

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC