California's desert blooms as drought comes to an end

Read more: Reuters

Southern California's deserts and hillsides are ablaze with color after a wet winter spurred what scientists say is the biggest wildflower bloom in years. Golden California poppies, the state's flower, blanket hillsides along busy high-desert roads and freeways around Lake Elsinore in Riverside County.

