Californian: Civil suit filed against KHSD
Joseph Lopeteguy, the whistleblowing police chief of the Kern High School District filed a civil lawsuit Friday against the district, according to an article by the Bakersfield Californian. The article states that the suit alleges KHSD administrators pressured Lopeteguy to run illegal background checks on students through the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System .
