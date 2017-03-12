Californian: Civil suit filed against...

Californian: Civil suit filed against KHSD

16 hrs ago Read more: TurnTo23.com

Joseph Lopeteguy, the whistleblowing police chief of the Kern High School District filed a civil lawsuit Friday against the district, according to an article by the Bakersfield Californian. The article states that the suit alleges KHSD administrators pressured Lopeteguy to run illegal background checks on students through the California Law Enforcement Telecommunications System .

Read more at TurnTo23.com.

