California was once a bastion of xeno...

California was once a bastion of xenophobia and racism. If we can...

Los Angeles Times

The election of Donald Trump has placed California on the defensive, notably on the issue of immigration policy. Many of California's Democratic leaders and state residents have vocally opposed President Trump's executive orders banning travelers from selected majority Muslim countries, as well as his more aggressive efforts to deport those who are in the country illegally.

