California waiter fired after asking customer for proof of residency

A waiter was fired from a Southern California restaurant after asking customers to prove they had legal residency before serving them. The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that 23-year-old Brenda Carrillo says she and a friend got the question at Saint Marc in Huntington Beach.

