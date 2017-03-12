California waiter fired after asking customer for proof of residency
A waiter was fired from a Southern California restaurant after asking customers to prove they had legal residency before serving them. The Los Angeles Times reports Sunday that 23-year-old Brenda Carrillo says she and a friend got the question at Saint Marc in Huntington Beach.
The Los Angeles Times reports
