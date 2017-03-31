California tobacco tax more than doub...

California tobacco tax more than doubles to $2.87 per pack

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

The state cigarette tax rises by $2 a pack on Saturday, more than doubling the current 87-cent tax. Taxes also will rise for other tobacco and vaping products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why the cost of cigarettes just went up in Cali... 16 min ThomasA 2
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 26 min Cheech the Conser... 239,880
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 5 hr Patriot AKA Bozo 63,603
Keddie Murders (Mar '13) 11 hr dmac 20
News Gas tax hike funds $52 billion plan to fix Cali... 13 hr Roudy the Sevente... 4
News David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi... 13 hr NOM s Waffle House 14
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 17 hr Frogface Kate 190
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,604 • Total comments across all topics: 279,975,315

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC