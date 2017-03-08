California to give the green light to...

California to give the green light to truly driverless cars

Read more: The Decatur Daily

Cars with no steering wheel and nobody at all inside could be driving themselves on California roads by the end of the year. In a powerful boost to the industry from the nation's most populous state, California's Department of Motor Vehicles is proposing rules that would open the way for truly driverless cars.

