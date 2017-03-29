California Prop. 47 grants for criminal rehabilitation seen as a long-awaited step forward
"We have listened to law enforcement talk about how horrible Prop. 47 is," said Vonya Quarles, an advocate for the formerly incarcerated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|13 min
|Dr Guru
|239,659
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|21 min
|Lawrence Wolf
|191
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|4 hr
|He Named Me Black...
|11
|Felony charges for two Californians who secretl...
|8 hr
|ffj
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|California and New York vow to press on after D...
|10 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|3
|Lottery
|Tue
|Iphonemodest552
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC