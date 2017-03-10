California officially embraces the se...

California officially embraces the self-driving car

15 hrs ago

The state DMV issued proposed rules for the testing and deployment of fully self-driving vehicles Friday. The news appears to clear the way for cars with an empty driver's seat to operate on state roads by year's end.

