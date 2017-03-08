California must pay more attention to infants, toddlers, advocates say

Sixty-two percent of California's nearly 2 million babies and toddlers are born into low-income households, making them more vulnerable to neglect, trauma and developmental delays, according to a new report released by Children Now, a statewide research and advocacy organization based in Oakland. The report, titled “Starting Now: A Policy Vision for Supporting the Healthy Growth and Development of Every California Baby,” highlights policy goals and guidelines to better serve California's infants and toddlers.

