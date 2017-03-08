California must pay more attention to infants, toddlers, advocates say
Sixty-two percent of California's nearly 2 million babies and toddlers are born into low-income households, making them more vulnerable to neglect, trauma and developmental delays, according to a new report released by Children Now, a statewide research and advocacy organization based in Oakland. The report, titled “Starting Now: A Policy Vision for Supporting the Healthy Growth and Development of Every California Baby,” highlights policy goals and guidelines to better serve California's infants and toddlers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
