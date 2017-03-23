California may free 9,500 inmates in 4 years under new rules
In this Feb. 26, 2013, file photo, inmates walk through the exercise yard at California State Prison Sacramento, near Folsom, Calif. California corrections officials say they are adopting new sentencing rules that aim to trim the state prison population by nearly 9,500 inmates after four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|6 min
|tuffy
|239,397
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|18 hr
|Raymond
|63,546
|Pyramid Schemes Exposed.
|Fri
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Wed
|guest
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|Mar 21
|07 Mustang
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC