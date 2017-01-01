California Legislative Update: 2017-18 Session Sees Several Employment-Related Bills
The California legislature is off to a quick start with a large number of labor and employment law proposals. Currently, 71 bills propose to amend the California Labor Code, and several additional bills seek to modify antidiscrimination laws.
