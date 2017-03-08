California lawmakers want to repeal HIV criminalization laws
Exposing a person to HIV is treated more seriously under California law than infecting someone with any other communicable disease, a policy some lawmakers say is a relic of the decades-old AIDS scare that unfairly punishes HIV-positive people based on outdated science. Several lawmakers are promoting a bill by state Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, that would make it a misdemeanor instead of a felony to intentionally expose someone to HIV, the virus that causes the immune system-weakening disease AIDS.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|Black mom
|63,481
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|55 min
|SOAP BOX HERO
|238,468
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|WORLD LOAN BAY CO...
|29
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|19 hr
|Just Think
|61,385
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|20 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|22 hr
|Pro Trump
|3
|funeral
|Mon
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC