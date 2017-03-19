California lawmakers eye ending tax breaks for vacation homes
Lifelong Californian Lori Thompson is well aware of the state's dire affordable housing problem. The San Jose resident is just wondering why she's the one who has to pay to fix it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09)
|5 min
|Boo
|57
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|239,141
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|10 hr
|Solarman
|5
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|16 hr
|margiebun
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Think For Yourself
|63,528
|Toxic Dust from a Dying California Lake (May '16)
|22 hr
|oc native
|2
|Trump Tremors Will Cause Cracks in California's...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC