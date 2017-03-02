California lawmaker proposes tax on O...

California lawmaker proposes tax on OxyContin, other opioids

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A California lawmaker wants to tax OxyContin and other prescription opioids to fund rehabilitation services for people addicted to opioids and heroin. Assemblyman Kevin McCarty on Wednesday announced AB1512, a bill to create a 1 cent-per-milligram tax on prescription opioids.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min Rogue Scholar 05 238,082
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 34 min Into The Night 63,435
News LA officials: Dona t drop benefits out of fear ... 17 hr Solarman 1
News California Legislative Update: 2017-18 Session ... 17 hr Solarman 1
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Feb 27 Say What 56
News California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ... Feb 26 Oklady 13
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) Feb 24 Well Well 15
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC