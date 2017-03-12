California kids would all be screened for lead if plan passes
Growing national concern about lead poisoning in children has prompted a California lawmaker to introduce legislation to ensure that all of the state's kids are tested for the toxic metal. The bill, introduced by Assemblyman Bill Quirk , would change the state's Health and Safety Code to require testing for all children ages 6 months to 6 years.
