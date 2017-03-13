California justice doesn't want immigration arrests in court
File - In this March 18, 2010, file photo, people line up outside the Metropolitan Courthouse in Los Angeles. The chief justice of the California Supreme Court has asked federal agents to stop making immigration arre... SAN FRANCISCO - The chief justice of the California Supreme Court asked federal immigration agents Thursday to stop making arrests at courthouses, saying "stalking undocumented immigrants" at the facilities thwarts people's access to justice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|45 min
|JRB
|238,954
|California justice doesn't want immigration arr...
|1 hr
|spytheweb
|1
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|3 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Vanzant, DuVernay, Sharpton among fest's daytim...
|4 hr
|RustyS
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|20 hr
|Wall specialist
|63,498
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC