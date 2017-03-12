California housing bills could take away subsidies for homeowners and add them for renters
California's homeownership rate is at its lowest since World War II, and a third of renters spend more than half of their income on housing costs. Above, an apartment complex in Hollywood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Dr Guru
|239,135
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|4 hr
|Solarman
|5
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|10 hr
|margiebun
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|14 hr
|Think For Yourself
|63,528
|Toxic Dust from a Dying California Lake (May '16)
|16 hr
|oc native
|2
|Trump Tremors Will Cause Cracks in California's...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Plagiarized Poem
|Sat
|Poet
|4
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC