California housing bills could take a...

California housing bills could take away subsidies for homeowners and add them for renters

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

California's homeownership rate is at its lowest since World War II, and a third of renters spend more than half of their income on housing costs. Above, an apartment complex in Hollywood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr Dr Guru 239,135
News California's new education ratings tool turns s... 4 hr Solarman 5
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... 10 hr margiebun 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Think For Yourself 63,528
News Toxic Dust from a Dying California Lake (May '16) 16 hr oc native 2
News Trump Tremors Will Cause Cracks in California's... Sat Solarman 1
Plagiarized Poem Sat Poet 4
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,613 • Total comments across all topics: 279,679,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC