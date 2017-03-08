California House Republicans hesitate to back GOP Obamacare repeal bill
Congressman Tom McClintock, R-Elk Grove, who faced hundreds of protesters at raucous town halls, is among those who is not committing to back the bill pushed by Republican leadership. It's a common theme among Republicans from California's interior who represent some of the most Obamacare-dependent areas in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|11 min
|JRB
|238,525
|What's in WikiLeaks' new trove of CIA documents?
|7 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Black mom
|63,481
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|11 hr
|WORLD LOAN BAY CO...
|29
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Just Think
|61,385
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|Wed
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|Wed
|Pro Trump
|3
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC