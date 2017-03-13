California Green Lights Driverless Cars
Cars with no steering wheel, no pedals and nobody at all inside could be driving themselves on California roads by the end of the year, under proposed state rules that would give a powerful boost to the fast-developing technology. For the past several years, tech companies and automakers have been testing self-driving car prototypes in neighborhoods and on freeways.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsFactor.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|46 min
|valerie
|238,946
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Tue
|Phony data
|63,497
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|2
|Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won't run for Senate
|Mar 12
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Mar 11
|USA Today
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC