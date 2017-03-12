California gives green light to self-driving car tests
The U.S. state of California is easing its rules for autonomous car testing, by allowing testing of vehicles in which there is no human driver. The new rules have yet to be submitted for public consultation, with a final version expected by the end of the year, according to its Department of Motor Vehicles.
