California exports its poor to Texas, other states, while wealthier people move in
Every year between 2000 to 2015, more people left California than moved in from other states. This migration was not spread evenly across all income groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.
Comments
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|Rogue Scholar 05
|238,265
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|63,464
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|15 hr
|Rodney King
|17
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Obama has fingers in the WIRETAPPING OF trump t...
|Sun
|24andthereissomuc...
|2
|funeral
|Mar 4
|kyman
|1
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|Mar 4
|Swimmer101
|29
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC