California eases conditions at death row disciplinary unit

13 hrs ago

California has settled a lawsuit alleging mistreatment of death row inmates who were kept in solitary confinement for years only because of their purported gang affiliations. Six San Quentin State Prison inmates sued in 2015, saying they were being held indefinitely under inhumane and degrading conditions in what prison officials call the "adjustment center."

