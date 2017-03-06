California eases conditions at death row disciplinary unit
California has settled a lawsuit alleging mistreatment of death row inmates who were kept in solitary confinement for years only because of their purported gang affiliations. Six San Quentin State Prison inmates sued in 2015, saying they were being held indefinitely under inhumane and degrading conditions in what prison officials call the "adjustment center."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|17 min
|loose cannon
|238,304
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|31 min
|mdbuilder
|63,468
|funeral
|10 hr
|3somerdating
|2
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Rodney King
|17
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Sun
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Obama has fingers in the WIRETAPPING OF trump t...
|Sun
|24andthereissomuc...
|2
|Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13)
|Mar 4
|Swimmer101
|28
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC