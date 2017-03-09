California desert transforms during w...

California desert transforms during wildflower - super bloom'

California desert transforms during wildflower 'super bloom' A colorful array of wildflowers are popping up in California's Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Check out this story on wauwatosanow.com: http://usat.ly/2mp6f2I The so-called "super bloom" is the first big bloom in at least 12 years, according to park officials, The San Diego Tribune reported.

