California Democrats unveil expansive aid plan with goal of making public colleges 'debt-free'
Ginny Dolores leads several dozen other Cal State Fullerton students protesting the possible tuition hike in front of the Cal State chancellor's office in Long Beach on Nov. 15, 2016. Ginny Dolores leads several dozen other Cal State Fullerton students protesting the possible tuition hike in front of the Cal State chancellor's office in Long Beach on Nov. 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|12 min
|valerie
|238,770
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|25 min
|Presidential his...
|63,495
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won't run for Senate
|18 hr
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Tesla to fix South Australia's blackouts in 100...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Tommy Chong selling weed on the entrenet
|Mar 10
|Ralph p
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC