California Continues To Try And Force Feed EVs To An Unwilling Public ...
The proportion of Californians making electric cars their new set of wheels has stayed flat for years even though incentives make some models basically free to lease, a trade group told state regulators that may toughen up already-stringent rules. With state rebates, federal tax credits and manufacturer discounts, the effective monthly payments in California for zero-emission vehicles including the Nissan Motor Co.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AutoSpies.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|26 min
|Jacques Ottawa
|239,405
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Agents of Corruption
|63,550
|Pyramid Schemes Exposed.
|Fri
|pattyboiman1
|1
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Mar 22
|guest
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Mar 22
|Logic 101
|26
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Mar 21
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|Mar 21
|07 Mustang
|12
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC