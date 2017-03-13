California college president says no ...

California college president says no to hate speech

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Times-Standard

The president of a California college is condemning hate speech after some Latino students sent a spray-painted message to white students wearing hoop earrings, accusing them of appropriating their cultural style. A wall on the side of a dormitory at Pitzer College in Southern California devoted to unmoderated free speech through art was recently painted by a group of Latino students who wrote the message, "White Girl, Take OFF Your Hoops."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 4 min Dr Phil 238,834
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 2 hr Phony data 63,497
News Why some people are fleeing Southern California Mon ThomasA 2
News Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won't run for Senate Sun Mitt s Airtight D... 1
News Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil... Sat USA Today 1
News Tesla to fix South Australia's blackouts in 100... Sat Solarman 1
Tommy Chong selling weed on the entrenet Mar 10 Ralph p 1
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Ireland
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,545,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC