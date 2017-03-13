California college president says no to hate speech
The president of a California college is condemning hate speech after some Latino students sent a spray-painted message to white students wearing hoop earrings, accusing them of appropriating their cultural style. A wall on the side of a dormitory at Pitzer College in Southern California devoted to unmoderated free speech through art was recently painted by a group of Latino students who wrote the message, "White Girl, Take OFF Your Hoops."
