California college leaders attack Trumpa s immigration plans
There are 1 comment on the Redlands Daily Facts story from 13 hrs ago, titled California college leaders attack Trumpa s immigration plans.
The leaders of California's public higher education system say they are adamant about resisting any efforts by President Donald Trump to affect the standing of immigrant students on the state's campuses. “Our university police will not serve as surrogates for ICE,” said UC President Janet Napolitano, reiterating her stance on the issue.
#1 10 hrs ago
The part that confuses them is legal versus illegal immigrants.
