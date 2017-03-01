California cancer rates dropped during Recesssion a " and that may not be good news

As the country plunged into recession between 2008 and 2012, something unexpected happened: An earlier small decline in the number of new cancer cases became a much bigger one. The authors of a study published last month by the Cancer Prevention Institute of California believe they have a plausible explanation for the trend: People who lost their incomes or health insurance during that time were less likely to get routine screenings or visit the doctor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.