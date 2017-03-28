California bill would reduce anti-com...

California bill would reduce anti-competitive practices by largest hospital chains

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Sen. Bill Monning, D-Carmel, will introduce legislation on Tuesday that seeks to help patients and employers fight high costs that often result from hospital consolidation in California. A Bay Area legislator is trying to level the playing field among hospital chains, particularly in Northern California, where he said studies show consolidations have led to some of the highest healthcare prices for consumers and employers in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 9 min JRB 239,571
News Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b... 51 min Ronald 173
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 1 hr Mothra 63,581
Lottery 2 hr Iphonemodest552 1
california has got to be the stupidest state in... 2 hr A mystery to me 2
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) 15 hr Buster 16,065
Keddie Murders (Mar '13) 23 hr pk123Oh 19
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,887 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC