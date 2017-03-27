California and New York vow to press on after Donald Trump scraps green policies
There are 3 comments on the Ilkley Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled California and New York vow to press on after Donald Trump scraps green policies. In it, Ilkley Gazette reports that:
The governors of California and New York have said they will push ahead with aggressive climate change policies despite President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to boost the coal industry. Democratic governors Jerry Brown of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York said in a joint statement that they will help fill the void left by Mr Trump's decision to unravel former president Barack Obama's plan to curb global warming.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.
|
#1 13 hrs ago
If it works, it will be a good role model for others. If it doesn't, your citizens may not like enduring the lack of jobs. ....and I'm betting that they'd like to see some jobs.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
778
Location hidden
|
#3 11 hrs ago
Let them Press. People are leaving both states already due to high taxes, high real estate and lack of good paying jobs. Last average showed 60,000 moved out of New York.
|
“It's Time to Defeat Terrorism ”
Since: May 11
7,118
NYC
|
#4 5 hrs ago
Liberals are desperate and losing big time day after day. Trump is right. It is easy to repeal Obamacare and it is easy to leave healthcare to private healthcare providers for low cost healthcare for every America. Clearly, it is ‘now or never’ chance for the GOP to take out Obamacare which brought them to power and to majority in US Congress and Senate. If GOP keep fighting each other for power and glory they shot themselves in the foot, and they will lose majority in 2018 elections which means no repeal of Obamacare for the next decade or more. There is no reason whatsoever not to do just that first and provide tax breaks to sick and elderly. Undoubtedly, If GOP congressmen cannot stop quarrelling like kindergarten children and pass a bill that repeals Obamacare and allow private healthcare companies to provide healthcare to the American people as they promised, they are bunch of pathetic empty defeatists that will not get any vote in 2018 elections because with the Democrats led by snake oil saleswoman Pelosi and snake Schumer involved in ‘crafting new bill’, the Obamacare will stay forever. Clearly, it is ‘now or never’ chance for the GOP to take out Obamacare which brought them to power and to majority in US Congress and Senate. If GOP keep fighting each other for power and glory they shot themselves in the foot, and they will lose majority in 2018 elections which means no repeal of Obamacare for the next decade or more. Therefore, GOP House of Reps must come with any bill regardless if it perfect of not about repealing and replacing Obamacare and coming with private healthcare providers that will slash significantly the cost of healthcare for 320 million Americans who will thank them for that and will vote for the GOP in 2018. Clearly, passing the new good healthcare plan by Paul Ryan and the GOP will give the GOP major victory since healthcare is the one critical issue that makes all the difference. Thanks the Lord for Paul Ryan and the good GOP Congressmen who working together tirelessly to bring great private no-government healthcare system to each and every American and have him choose his own doctor and plan across state lines at affordable price. Ryan promise today sounds very much like the biblical prophecy about Tiger living peacefully with a lamb. The American people hate Obamacare because it costs thousands of dollars in fees and more than five thousand dollars in deductible before you get any money back, which means millions of American paying hefty fines to the IRS to avoid the devil healthcare of Obama, Pelosi, Hillary and Schumer. The new healthcare will be the great achievement of the GOP and will make them winners of the next elections of 2018, defeating the Democrats and their failed Obamacare time and again.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|David Daleiden, Sandra Merritt charged in filmi...
|2 min
|Repeal Explosion
|10
|Fights erupt at pro-Trump rally on California b...
|7 min
|Lefty
|174
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 hr
|NotSoDivineMsM
|239,644
|Felony charges for two Californians who secretl...
|3 hr
|ffj
|10
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|5 hr
|Long Island Liberal
|63,591
|Lottery
|21 hr
|Iphonemodest552
|1
|california has got to be the stupidest state in...
|22 hr
|A mystery to me
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC