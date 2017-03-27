There are on the Ilkley Gazette story from 15 hrs ago, titled California and New York vow to press on after Donald Trump scraps green policies. In it, Ilkley Gazette reports that:

The governors of California and New York have said they will push ahead with aggressive climate change policies despite President Donald Trump's executive order that seeks to boost the coal industry. Democratic governors Jerry Brown of California and Andrew Cuomo of New York said in a joint statement that they will help fill the void left by Mr Trump's decision to unravel former president Barack Obama's plan to curb global warming.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ilkley Gazette.