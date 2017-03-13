California: $400 million plan to slow...

California: $400 million plan to slow largest lake shrinkage

10 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

California Gov. Jerry Brown's administration on Thursday proposed spending nearly $400 million over 10 years to slow the shrinking of the state's largest lake just as it is expected to evaporate an accelerated pace. The plan involves building ponds on the northern and southern ends of the Salton Sea, a salty, desert lake that has suffered a string of environmental setbacks since the late 1970s.

