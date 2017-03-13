California: $400 million plan to slow largest lake shrinkage
California Gov. Jerry Brown's administration on Thursday proposed spending nearly $400 million over 10 years to slow the shrinking of the state's largest lake just as it is expected to evaporate an accelerated pace. The plan involves building ponds on the northern and southern ends of the Salton Sea, a salty, desert lake that has suffered a string of environmental setbacks since the late 1970s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|District 1
|238,974
|California justice doesn't want immigration arr...
|4 hr
|Ldyoky
|6
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|Howie
|63,508
|California's new education ratings tool turns s...
|13 hr
|Solarman
|1
|Vanzant, DuVernay, Sharpton among fest's daytim...
|14 hr
|RustyS
|1
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Panel gives small victory to utilities in nuke ...
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC