Brown Swipes Trump for Border Wall, Says California to Fight
California Gov. Jerry Brown likened President Donald Trump to a strongman whose goal of walling off the U.S.-Mexico border conjures other infamous barriers from the past. "The wall, to me, is ominous.
#1 19 hrs ago
"Look around at many of our industries,"he said, citing the state's multibillion-dollar agricultural sector and the technological hotbed of Silicon Valley. "Twenty-five percent of the people in California were foreign-born. This is our dynamism."
The American Indians say we are ALL foreign-born, spin Jerry, spin. Brown the clown stammers around, ya may be more like the Donald than ya dare to think there, Jerry. Many of those "agricultural" jobs are low paying, back breaking jobs that are typically taken by the uneducated from across the border, which also may well be "undocumented". YOUR policies over the years have kept this new age 'slavery' alive and well. Yeah, what about Silicon Valley? Here we are supposed to have a veritable electronics brain trust and yet this country doesn't have a manufacturing base for robotics. A profession that could increase agricultural output and manufacturing jobs as well as create very well paying jobs for our future graduates. The school systems here taking limited tax dollars and increasing ELL education over science and math leaves "more children behind" than using these dollars for the sciences and lab time.
Jerry, you 'might' want to pick 'your' battles! Arizona and the DOJ have already had this argument back about 3 years ago. Arizona passed an immigration law based on the Federal laws on the books now. The DOJ shot it down siting the Constitutional division of powers between Federal and State. The DOJ ruling, it is the Federal purview for immigration enforcement. The wall would be within the Federal Government's purview.
