Body cams are becoming routine for police; but who gets to see footage is still up in the air
Guns drawn, police officers cautiously approached an SUV, the cameras on their uniforms recording as they searched for a firearm a suspect had supposedly pointed at a motorist. As one officer guarded the middle-aged driver now in handcuffs, two other officers flanked the vehicle, with one finding a rifle inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|10 min
|valerie
|238,797
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|4 hr
|Presidential his...
|63,495
|Why some people are fleeing Southern California
|13 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Arnold Schwarzenegger says he won't run for Senate
|22 hr
|Mitt s Airtight D...
|1
|Stephen Bannon led a mysterious life as he buil...
|Sat
|USA Today
|1
|Tesla to fix South Australia's blackouts in 100...
|Sat
|Solarman
|1
|Tommy Chong selling weed on the entrenet
|Mar 10
|Ralph p
|1
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC