Bill may tax rich to fund free colleg...

Bill may tax rich to fund free college: California lawmaker...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman said Monday she's introducing a bill to create a 1 percent tax on Californians earning more than $1 million per year. The Stockton Democrat says the tax would provide an estimated $2.2 billion each year - enough revenue to make public colleges tuition free for residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 51 min Jacques Ottawa 239,188
News Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on 3 hr 07 Mustang 12
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 6 hr Into The Night 63,541
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... 13 hr Manasah 2
Why do black people hate cats? (Mar '09) 13 hr Manasah 60
News I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n... 13 hr Roma 4
Corrupt deal made between NJ Governor and Crime... 20 hr RICO 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,270 • Total comments across all topics: 279,719,337

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC