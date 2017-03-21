Bill may tax rich to fund free college: California lawmaker...
Assemblywoman Susan Talamantes Eggman said Monday she's introducing a bill to create a 1 percent tax on Californians earning more than $1 million per year. The Stockton Democrat says the tax would provide an estimated $2.2 billion each year - enough revenue to make public colleges tuition free for residents.
