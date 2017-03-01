Attorneys seek release of Honduran teen held in California
Attorneys say they're seeking the release of a 14-year-old Honduran boy who has been locked up in a Northern California juvenile hall for nearly a year, even though he has no criminal record and has been granted asylum. The teen was apprehended last March trying to enter the U.S. alone at a Texas border crossing.
