Attorneys seek release of Honduran te...

Attorneys seek release of Honduran teen held in California

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Attorneys say they're seeking the release of a 14-year-old Honduran boy who has been locked up in a Northern California juvenile hall for nearly a year, even though he has no criminal record and has been granted asylum. The teen was apprehended last March trying to enter the U.S. alone at a Texas border crossing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 min BOOM 63,460
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 1 hr District 1 238,237
Election Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14) 8 hr Rodney King 17
News Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec... Sun Texxy the Indepen... 1
Obama has fingers in the WIRETAPPING OF trump t... Sun 24andthereissomuc... 2
funeral Sat kyman 1
Need Urgent Financial assistance or Loan? Conta... (Jun '13) Sat Swimmer101 29
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,776 • Total comments across all topics: 279,353,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC