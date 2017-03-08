Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump is in love with me
The 69-year-old actor - who recently stepped down from 'The New Celebrity Apprentice' after just one year in charge - believes the new US leader can't stop tweeting about him because he is infatuated with him. Siriux XM host Michael Smerconish replied, "Is that what it is?", to which the former Governor of California added: "Yeah, I think so."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|1 min
|Coffee Party
|238,427
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|19 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,478
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|1 hr
|Just Think
|61,387
|Pool service franchise looks to expand in Calif...
|2 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|I knew Gov. Schwarzenegger. Mr. Trump, you're n...
|4 hr
|Pro Trump
|3
|funeral
|Mon
|3somerdating
|2
|Who are you voting for in the California Govern... (Oct '14)
|Mon
|Rodney King
|17
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC