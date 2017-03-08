Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump is in lo...

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Trump is in love with me

The 69-year-old actor - who recently stepped down from 'The New Celebrity Apprentice' after just one year in charge - believes the new US leader can't stop tweeting about him because he is infatuated with him. Siriux XM host Michael Smerconish replied, "Is that what it is?", to which the former Governor of California added: "Yeah, I think so."

