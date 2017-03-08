Arnold Schwarzenegger Shoots Down U.S...

Arnold Schwarzenegger Shoots Down U.S. Senate Run

10 hrs ago

"My mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California," said the former California governor in a statement on his Facebook page. Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday shot down speculation that he's running for the U.S. Senate.

