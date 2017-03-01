Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about affair, Trump feudLOS ANGELES -...
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he doesn't dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids. Schwarzenegger and Shriver separated in 2011 after she discovered he had fathered a child with the family maid in 1997.
