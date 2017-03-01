Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about affair, Trump feudLOS ANGELES -...

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about ...

Arnold Schwarzenegger opens up about affair, Trump feud

Arnold Schwarzenegger says he doesn't dwell on the affair that cost him his marriage to Maria Shriver and is focused on having a great relationship with his kids. Schwarzenegger and Shriver separated in 2011 after she discovered he had fathered a child with the family maid in 1997.

