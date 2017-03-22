Alaska Airlines is killing off the Virgin America brand
Sure enough, the parent company announced Wednesday that all Virgin America flights will become Alaska Airlines flights, likely sometime in 2019. But don't despair, Virgin America groupies: Alaska promised that it will keep much of the "flair" that accompanied Virgin flights, including all that free in-flight entertainment, mood lighting and music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
California Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09)
|8 min
|Tuffet
|239,276
|Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec...
|Wed
|guest
|7
|Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15)
|Wed
|Logic 101
|26
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|Wed
|Bbzzoo
|63,543
|California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|Liberals are dumb
|16,064
|Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on
|Mar 21
|07 Mustang
|12
|Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang...
|Mar 21
|Manasah
|2
Find what you want!
Search California Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC