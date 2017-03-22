Alaska Airlines is killing off the Vi...

Alaska Airlines is killing off the Virgin America brand

Read more: WPMT-TV York

Sure enough, the parent company announced Wednesday that all Virgin America flights will become Alaska Airlines flights, likely sometime in 2019. But don't despair, Virgin America groupies: Alaska promised that it will keep much of the "flair" that accompanied Virgin flights, including all that free in-flight entertainment, mood lighting and music.

