Agency: California farmers will get b...

Agency: California farmers will get bump in irrigation water

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this May 18, 2015, file photo, Gino Celli draws a water sample to check the salinity in an irrigation canal that runs through his fields near Stockton, Calif. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, announced that farmers in California's San Joaquin Valley will receive 65 percent of their contracted supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

California Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BARACK OBAMA BIRTH CERTIFICATE: Suit contesting... (Jan '09) 22 min Jacques Ottawa 239,232
News Cal-exit? Meet the movement for Californian sec... 9 hr guest 7
News Muslim Day: Bay Area faithful come to Sacrament... (Apr '15) 13 hr Logic 101 26
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 14 hr Bbzzoo 63,543
Election California Proposition 19: the Marijuana Legali... (Oct '10) Tue Liberals are dumb 16,064
News Essential Politics: The Supreme Court fight is on Tue 07 Mustang 12
News Lindsay Lohan is 'scared' to go back to Los Ang... Tue Manasah 2
See all California Discussions

Find what you want!

Search California Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,754,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC