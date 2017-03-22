Agency: California farmers will get bump in irrigation water

In this May 18, 2015, file photo, Gino Celli draws a water sample to check the salinity in an irrigation canal that runs through his fields near Stockton, Calif. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation on Wednesday, March 22, 2017, announced that farmers in California's San Joaquin Valley will receive 65 percent of their contracted supplies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.