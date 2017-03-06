Afghan family detained in LA is freed...

Afghan family detained in LA is freed but review is pending

An Afghan family of five who traveled to the United States on special visas and were detained by immigration officials at the Los Angeles airport were released from custody Monday, according to the U.S. government and the family's attorneys. The mother, father and their three young sons, including a baby, arrived at the airport Thursday for a connecting flight to Washington state, where they planned to resettle.

